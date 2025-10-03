2,292 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.