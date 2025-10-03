269 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $720.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.15. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $403.16 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,813,456.96. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

