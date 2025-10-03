2,709 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $76.82 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

