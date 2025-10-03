4,618 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 270.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2,543.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,234 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,591,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 462.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,090,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 896,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5%

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

