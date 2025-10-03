4,982 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8%

GIS stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

