5,030 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

