5,115 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 7.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Toast by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 304,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,034. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $69,038.26. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,357.24. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,423 shares of company stock worth $913,065. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:TOST opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

