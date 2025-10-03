642 Shares in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 60.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 74.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.0%

W.P. Carey stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.47%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

