827 Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,817,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after buying an additional 624,099 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,370,000 after buying an additional 40,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after buying an additional 318,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,950,000 after buying an additional 250,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Labcorp in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Labcorp Stock Down 0.0%

LH stock opened at $279.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.18. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

