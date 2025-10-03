848 Shares in ResMed Inc. $RMD Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 29.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.20.

ResMed Trading Up 2.3%

RMD opened at $276.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.10 and its 200-day moving average is $253.06. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,075,239. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.