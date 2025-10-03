Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,125,100 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the August 31st total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,812.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,812.8 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Get Air China alerts:

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.