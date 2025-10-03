Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of AQN opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 111,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,861,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 240,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

