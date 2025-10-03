Allete, Inc. $ALE Holdings Reduced by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allete were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Allete in the 1st quarter worth about $29,913,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Allete by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,183,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,768,000 after purchasing an additional 336,210 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Allete by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 282,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 250,302 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Allete by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 388,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allete by 7,468.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 118,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allete alerts:

Allete Trading Down 0.1%

Allete stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.83. Allete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Allete Dividend Announcement

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.30 million. Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Allete Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.