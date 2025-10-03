Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Update

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altex Industries Price Performance

Shares of Altex Industries stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Altex Industries has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

