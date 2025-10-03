American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 73,128 shares trading hands.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

