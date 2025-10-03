Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 550,900 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 1,460,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 569.0%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

