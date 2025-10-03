Analyzing Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) & Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bakkt 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bakkt has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 70.47%. Given Bakkt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Bakkt -0.77% -99.39% -16.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares and Bakkt”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares $440,000.00 7.40 -$11.14 million ($0.99) -2.12 Bakkt $3.49 billion 0.27 -$46.66 million ($4.43) -9.94

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 5.88, suggesting that its share price is 488% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares beats Bakkt on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. The company also offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. In addition, it provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Further, the company offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to various road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. Its solutions are used in automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

