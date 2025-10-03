Apple Inc. $AAPL is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
Apple Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $257.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.20 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.