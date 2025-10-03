Apple Inc. $AAPL is Seascape Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $257.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.38.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.51.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
