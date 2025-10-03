Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Lowered by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 222,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 32.8% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $257.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

