Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 188.3% in September

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,200 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.
Archer Trading Up 8.8%
Shares of ARHVF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Archer has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
About Archer
