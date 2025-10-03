Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 188.3% in September

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,200 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Archer Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of ARHVF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Archer has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.