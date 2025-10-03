Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

