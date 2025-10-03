Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $7.13. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 1,552 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
