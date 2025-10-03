Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $7.13. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 1,552 shares.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

