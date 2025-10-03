Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASHTY. BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASHTY stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.31. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $337.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.96). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $2.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

