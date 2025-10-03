Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on ASHTY. BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASHTY
Ashtead Group Price Performance
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.96). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $2.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.