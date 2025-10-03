Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5,522.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after acquiring an additional 568,008 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 94,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 106.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zephirin Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

