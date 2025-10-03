Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $307.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $845.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.