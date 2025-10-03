Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $194.13. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.