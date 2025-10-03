BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

