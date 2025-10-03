Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.88 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 350.80 ($4.72). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 352.75 ($4.74), with a volume of 1,982,193 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 561.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rob Wood purchased 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £49,323.60. Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 per share, for a total transaction of £17,413.26. Insiders have purchased a total of 179,282 shares of company stock worth $69,430,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

