Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Albion Financial Group UT’s 8th Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.4% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

