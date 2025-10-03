Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.30. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.
View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.