Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as low as C$2.20. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 3,841 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.71.

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 285 issued patents and more than 250 additional patent applications, that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more.

