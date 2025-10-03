Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 985.63 ($13.25) and traded as low as GBX 875 ($11.76). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 880.50 ($11.84), with a volume of 194,762 shares traded.

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 971.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 985.63.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

