Caitlin John LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 192.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Caitlin John LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,989,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Kelleher Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 41.9% in the second quarter. Lee Kelleher Wealth Management now owns 1,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $257.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.38. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.51.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
