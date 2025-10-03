Capital CS Group LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 209.2% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush set a $310.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $257.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day moving average of $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.