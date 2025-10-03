Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $101.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

