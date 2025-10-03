Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

