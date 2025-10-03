Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after buying an additional 161,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 87,395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20,926.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $338.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

