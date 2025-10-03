Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,301,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 108,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.