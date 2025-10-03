Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after acquiring an additional 639,799 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

