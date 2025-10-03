Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 776.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

