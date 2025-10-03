Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.