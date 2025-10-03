Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

