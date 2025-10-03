Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $423.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.24.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

