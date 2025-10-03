Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

