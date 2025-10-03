Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $280.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $280.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

