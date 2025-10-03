Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 100,483.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 73,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 54,745 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.16.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 131,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,877,884.32. The trade was a 50.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

