Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE A opened at $138.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

View Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.