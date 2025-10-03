Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1%

ICE stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

