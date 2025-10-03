Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

AEM stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $171.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

